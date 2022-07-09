Summit County Animal Control and Shelter receives grant for medical treatments

Petco Love donated $2,000 to the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter to help with necessary medical treatments for its adoptable pets.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Summit County Animal Control and Shelter received a $2,000 grant from Petco Love to support its work for animals in Summit County on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced..

The investment will help make pets more adoptable by helping the shelter provide necessary medical procedures to pets, the sheriff’s office said. It will also help cover the medical treatments of animals transferred in from overburdened shelters in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Kansas. All veterinary treatments provided to the shelter animals are paid for by donations and grants.

The shelter is a division of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and provides animal control services for unincorporated Summit County and animal sheltering for all the county’s towns. To learn more, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/AnimalControl . For more on Petco Love, visit PetCoLove.org .