Summit County Animal Control and Shelter receives grant for medical treatments
Summit County Animal Control and Shelter received a $2,000 grant from Petco Love to support its work for animals in Summit County on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced..
The investment will help make pets more adoptable by helping the shelter provide necessary medical procedures to pets, the sheriff’s office said. It will also help cover the medical treatments of animals transferred in from overburdened shelters in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Kansas. All veterinary treatments provided to the shelter animals are paid for by donations and grants.
The shelter is a division of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and provides animal control services for unincorporated Summit County and animal sheltering for all the county’s towns. To learn more, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/AnimalControl. For more on Petco Love, visit PetCoLove.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.