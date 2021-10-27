Summit County Animal Control & Shelter hosts Halloween parade
Kicking of Frisco’s Trick or Treat on Main Street is a Halloween dog parade. Hosted by Summit County Animal Control & Shelter, the event features music, games, prizes and some shelter pups, too.
Staging for the parade begins at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will end at Seventh Avenue.
Registration is not required for the free parade. Costumes are strongly encouraged.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.