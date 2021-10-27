Summit County Animal Control & Shelter hosts Halloween parade

Summit County Animal Control & Shelter’s Halloween dog parade starts Frisco’s Trick or Treat on Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged.

Summit County Animal Control & Shelter/Courtesy photo

Kicking of Frisco’s Trick or Treat on Main Street is a Halloween dog parade. Hosted by Summit County Animal Control & Shelter, the event features music, games, prizes and some shelter pups, too.

Staging for the parade begins at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will end at Seventh Avenue.

Registration is not required for the free parade. Costumes are strongly encouraged.