Summit County Art Councils seeks submissions for fundraiser
The Summit County Arts Council is preparing for its annual 100 for $100 art sale fundraiser and is looking for artists to donate work to the nonprofit. All donations must be ready to hang or use and be valued at $100 or more. All proceeds go directly to the Arts Council.
Images must be emailed to joanne@colorado.net with the artist’s name, medium and dimensions by July 25. Artwork can be delivered to Arts Alive Gallery in Frisco, 101 E. Main St., Aug. 3-5.
Due to the pandemic, this year is the first that the fundraiser is online. Art will be sold online for $125 starting July 31. The price will be $100 starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 during an outdoor event at the gallery.
