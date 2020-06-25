Summit County Arts Council hosts first event since pandemic start with Arts Alive gallery Friday

Bryan Goldstein's sculpture "Life is Water" takes shape several weeks ago. Goldstein will present the 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall, free-standing glass and steel piece at Friday's Arts Alive Gallery event.

Courtesy Joanne Hanson

FRISCO — After three months without an event, the Summit County Arts Council will host its first Arts Alive gallery since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

At the gallery’s new location at 101 East Main Street in Frisco, the council will also welcome its summer guest artists to showcase their recent work.

“It’s been hard for artists in general simply because a lot of venues have been taken away,” Council President Joanne Hanson said. “We usually do two art fairs a year. This year one’s been canceled and the other, in Frisco in September, we are not sure about yet. So, a lot of artists lost their outlets to sell their work. The good news is a lot of them are solitary people anyway, and they used this time to produce more work when they were locked up at home.”

Of the five artists who will have their recent work on display Friday, four will be in attendance in person to interact with gallery guests. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., glassblower Bryan Goldstein will mingle with guests. The gallery will permit no more than six people at a time while also enforcing a 6-foot distancing policy.

Support Local Journalism Donate



After Goldstein’s session concludes, from 1-3 p.m. Randy Blunt of Pine Beetle Furnishings and Mary Waters, an accomplished bead work artist, will be in attendance. Then to cap the day, Sumi von Dassow, an expert potter, will speak from 3-5 p.m. on the wide variety of objects, from mugs to urns, she’s created through many techniques.

Arts Alive’s fifth and final guest artist this summer, Judi Mitchell, won’t be in attendance, but her whimsical animal sculptures of local Rocky Mountain wildlife will be on display throughout the event. The event will be indoors while those waiting to enter the gallery can wait in an open-air event tent, where patrons can snack on prepackaged treats. Masks are required inside the gallery, and outside if closer than 6 feet.

Hanson said these five artists were invited this summer to showcase types of work the gallery did not have and works the council felt locals would appreciate. Though Friday is the only day this summer to meet with the artists and chat about their work, all of the art, which is for sale, has been on display since June 1 and will be on display through the end of September.

“All of their work is handmade,” Hanson said. “There’s nothing imported from China, or not mass produced. Each is individual, unique, and can’t be found anywhere else.”

Hanson said Goldstein’s work is special because he uses recycled glass.

“For him it’s all about the environment and not wasting and reusing,” she said. “And the piece he is bringing with him is going to be an installation. We’re not sure how long it’s going to be there. It’s a flowing piece with glass and steel.”

Hanson complimented Mitchell’s animal sculptures of moose, deer and rabbits and said Waters’ bead work stands out because the effort behind it is evidently tedious.

As for Blunt’s work with pine beetle kill wood, she said his art highlights the blue character of the wood.

“And Sumi does everything from coffee cups to cremation urns,” Hanson said. “It’s funny because I didn’t know she did the cremation urns. People asked her about her work and if they could be used (as urns), and now she uses them for that purpose. They are very popular, so people seem to like them.”

For more information, visit: ArtsAliveGallery.com