Summit County author and bartender Johnny Welsh releases toilet paper humor book

Local author and bartender Johnny Welsh has written and released “Toilet Paper Crisis: Wipe Away Those Fears.” His third book aims to bring humor and levity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Johnny Welsh

FRISCO — Local author and bartender Johnny Welsh has written and released his third book following “Weedgalized in Colorado: True Tales From the High Country” and “Paper Maps, No Apps: An Unplugged Travel Adventure.” The new book, called “Toilet Paper Crisis: Wipe Away Those Fears,” it is a short and timely paperback humor book aimed at bringing levity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh finished the book in just five days and hired local artist Marissa Cristini for 18 sketches. At only 72 pages, 20 of which are blank for personal use, the paperback contains jokes such as 20 ways people can clean themselves and an empty roll of toilet paper saying, “I feel wiped out.”

The book is available on Amazon as well as at Next Page Books and Nosh and Smok N’ Bra in Frisco. Welsh has also released the free audiobook of “Paper Maps, No Apps” on Hoopla. Visit JohnnyWelsh.com for more information.