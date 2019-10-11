 Summit County babies born in September | SummitDaily.com

Summit County babies born in September

News | October 11, 2019

  • Ismael IV Ivan Valenzuela Gutierrez was born Sept. 6 to Ismael III Valenzuela Sierra and Alejandra Gutierrez Sota of Summit Cove.
  • Everett Lucas Welk was born Sept. 16 to Joseph and Laura Welk of Dillon. 
  • Zephyr Oaklyn McGregor was born Sept. 16 to Miranda Wiles and Ian McGregor of Keystone. 
  • Cathryn Rae Marie Mullenx was born Sept. 19 to Lamine Mullenax and Averi Mullenax of Buena Vista.
  • Florence Catherine Carden was born Sept. 22 to Daniel and Katie Carden of Breckenridge.
  • Austyn Kay Wroten was born Sept. 28 to Anitta Ortega and Caleb Wroten of Buena Vista.
  • Margaret Ruth Sposato was born Sept. 30 to Tai and Kristen Sposato of Breckenridge.

