Summit County begins accepting applications for next clerk and recorder
Summit Board of County Commissioners is officially looking for applicants to replace Stacey Nell as the Summit County Clerk and Recorder.
Stacey Nell accepted a job with the town of Frisco after she was elected clerk and recorder, so the county is accepting applications from qualified candidates through Nov. 30. Requirement for the job mandate that the candidate has lived in Summit County for at least one year. In November 2024, the position will open again for the general election.
Letters of interest and resume can be emailed to manageradmin@summitcountyco.gov. According to the news release, the Summit Board of County Commissioners is expected to appoint the new clerk and recorder on Dec. 9 at their regular meeting.
