Summit County begins design and build team selection process for Swan River Restoration Project

FRISCO — Summit County officials are in the process of receiving proposals from design and build teams for the Swan River Restoration Project.

Qualified design and build teams can submit proposals to the Open Space & Trails Department by emailing Senior Resource Specialist Jason Lederer at jason.lederer@summitcountyco.gov, according to a news release. The deadline to submit proposals is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

Once all bids have been received the county will open them and award the the contract to the lowest bidder who best meets the requirements of the project and public interest, according to the release.

All proposals have to include a bid guarantee that is 5% of the base proposal bid in the form of a check, cashier’s check or bid bond, according to the release.