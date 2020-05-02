Summit County births for April 2020
- Finn River Lydon was born April 1 to Amy and Shea Lydon of Silverthorne.
- Lydia Mary Spinner was born April 2 to Andy and Amelia Spinner of Silverthorne.
- Adam Nguyen was born April 3 to Hai Nguyen and Tien Huynh of Frisco.
- Manuel Cabral Banuelos was born April 6 to Andrea Banuelos Salazar and Manuel Cabral Torres of Kremmling.
- Eliel Emanuel Santana Cayetano was born April 9 to Estefani Cayetano and Carolos Santana Noguera of Breckenrdige.
- Hadley Austin Parker was born April 11 to Tor and Pam Parker of Silverthorne.
- Jasmine Alize Gallegos was born April 12 to Lloyd and Joann Gallegos of Leadville.
- Grace Alessia Ruano Herrera was born April 12 to Andre and Yessica Ruano of Silverthore.
- Juniper Kaylee Lupica was born April 16 to Michelle and Michael Lupica of Tabernash.
- Metta Jo Junker was born April 20 to Carrie and Alex Junker of Buena Vista.
- Harbor Sims Garner Syfan was born April 20 to Garrett and Blythe Syfan of Dillon.
- Gunner Grayson Gilbert was born April 21 to Samantha and Steven Gilbert of Fairplay.
- Jacklyn Roam Cummings was born April 21 to David and Lauren Cummings of Frisco.
- Gatsby Jesse Dean Breinling was born April 22 to Heather and Dustin Breinling of Kremmling.
- Mia Sage Neubauer was born April 25 to Jamie and John Neubauer of Dillon.
- Weston Douglas Tart was born April 27 to Laura and Doug Tart of Buena Vista.
- Sophie Ann Hayden was born April 30 to Sonia Salazar and Robert Hayden of Breckenridge.
