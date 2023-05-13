Summit County births for April 2023
- Hudson Phillips was born March 25 to Nate and Leslie Phillips of Silverthorne.
- Amara Roze Dunlap was born March 31 to Rebecca Doster and Andrew Dunlap of Silverthorne.
- Joseph Robert Geist was born April 7 to Alexzandria Geist or Granby.
- Lively Joi Case was born April 10 to Justin and Juli Case of Hartsel.
- Evie Dee Devich was born April 12 to Kaytlin and Frank Devich of Fairplay.
- Macie Grace Kale was born April 12 to Chris and Ashley Kale of Buena Vista.
- Hazel Adaline Williams was born April 13 to Katie and Michael Williams of Silverthorne.
- Nora Lane Killian was born April 19 to Rachel Erin Kavanagh and Grant Killian Leduc of Breckenridge.
- Aura Jay Wilson was born April 20 to Jayda Rollins and Derrick Wilson.
- Diego Magnus Andrews was born April 25 to Brandon and Carrie Andrews of Dillon.
- Ridgway Lee Whitman was born April 28 to Kass Ridgway Whitman and Colton Dean Whitman of Twin Lakes.
