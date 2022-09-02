Summit County births for August 2022
- Virginia Mae Willmann was born Aug. 1 to Daniel Ryan Willmann and Montana Brown of Buena Vista.
- Trygve Mcgrath Henry was born Aug. 4 to August and Mackenzie Henry of Silt.
- Wilden Lancaster-Thompson was born Aug. 10 to Katie Lancaster and Ben Thompson of Fairplay.
- Corbin Henry Burke was born Aug. 10 to Sara and Cory Burke of Fairplay.
- Averie Catalina Arguelles was born Aug. 14 to Alebri Prieto and Adolfo Arguelles of Dillon.
- Juan Diego Villa Martinez was born Aug. 29 to Yesenia and Francisco Martinez of Leadville.
