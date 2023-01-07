Summit County births for December 2022
- Raven Amelia Oliver was born Dec. 4 to Mandee and Justin Oliver of Dillon.
- Tommy Chapman West was born Dec. 4 to Elaina and Benjie West of Silverthorne.
- Randi Jo Mackenzie Trujillo was born Dec. 5 to Billie Jo and Tim Trujillo of Leadville.
- Luca Jeffe Garcia Cantu was born Dec. 7 to Evelyn and Ivan Garcia of Silverthorne.
- Remi Nicole Knust was born Dec. 9 to Jamie NIcole Petkas and John Lansen Knust of Fairplay.
- Neydah Rihanni Galarza-Montes was born Dec. 15 to Sujey Montes and Jose Galarza of Leadville.
- Zian Eduardo Marrufo was born Dec. 23 to Vanesa Marrufo of Avon.
- Jayden Alonso Lepe-Pastrano was born Dec. 31 to Naomi Pastrano and Josue A Lepe Gomez of Dillon.
