Summit County births for February 2020
- Riggs Henry James Cabana was born Feb. 2 to Ariel and Will Cabana of Breckenridge.
- Charlotte Rae Mumma was born Feb. 3 to Erin and Stetson Mumma of Dillon.
- Asher Lee Hilton was born Feb. 3 to Drs. Corry Marcincin and Bryan Hilton of Frisco.
- Liam Alexander Gomez Baray was born Feb. 4 to Estefania Baray and Carlos Gomez of Dillon.
- Brynn Parker Shrum was born Feb. 4 to Kim and Cameron Shrum of Blue River.
- Cade Richard Fox was born Feb. 4 to Jessica and Derek Fox of Breckenridge.
- Remi Rose Baker was born Feb. 8 to Dominic Baker and Dharam Friedberg of Breckenridge.
- Alexander De Lira Hernandez was born Feb. 9 to Maria Hernandez and Juan L. De Lira of Leadville.
- Lillian Emerly Hass was born Feb. 13 to Nicholas and Lorren Hass of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Quinn Erika Spaulding was born Feb. 17 to Jeff and Lisa Spaulding of Dillon.
- Maevyn Moss Oliphant was born Feb. 19 to Bryan and Hayley Oliphant of Silverthorne.
- Nolan Osgood Wales was born Feb. 21 to Jared and Tiana Wales of Fairplay.
- Ambrose Demrick Jackson was born Feb. 22 to Melissa and Dezmin Jackson of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Amelia Zielnik was born Feb. 23 to Agata Sznejkowska and Adam Zielnik of Leadville.
- Stevie June Hunzeker was born Feb. 24 to Megan and Patrick Hunzeker of Frisco.
- Leland Day Haire was born Feb. 26 to Devon and Becky Haire of Dillon.
- Kimana Rae Ingold was born Feb. 27 to Heather Flint and Jonathan Ingold of Fairplay.
- Kodiak Koetteritz Thorpe was born Feb. 29 to Jackie Koetteritz and Garrett Thrope of Breckenridge.
