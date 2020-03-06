Summit County births for February 2020 | SummitDaily.com

Summit County births for February 2020

News | March 6, 2020

  • Riggs Henry James Cabana was born Feb. 2 to Ariel and Will Cabana of Breckenridge.
  • Charlotte Rae Mumma was born Feb. 3 to Erin and Stetson Mumma of Dillon.
  • Asher Lee Hilton was born Feb. 3 to Drs. Corry Marcincin and Bryan Hilton of Frisco.
  • Liam Alexander Gomez Baray was born Feb. 4 to Estefania Baray and Carlos Gomez of Dillon.
  • Brynn Parker Shrum was born Feb. 4 to Kim and Cameron Shrum of Blue River.
  • Cade Richard Fox was born Feb. 4 to Jessica and Derek Fox of Breckenridge.
  • Remi Rose Baker was born Feb. 8 to Dominic Baker and Dharam Friedberg of Breckenridge.
  • Alexander De Lira Hernandez was born Feb. 9 to Maria Hernandez and Juan L. De Lira of Leadville.
  • Lillian Emerly Hass was born Feb. 13 to Nicholas and Lorren Hass of Hot Sulphur Springs.
  • Quinn Erika Spaulding was born Feb. 17 to Jeff and Lisa Spaulding of Dillon.
  • Maevyn Moss Oliphant was born Feb. 19 to Bryan and Hayley Oliphant of Silverthorne.
  • Nolan Osgood Wales was born Feb. 21 to Jared and Tiana Wales of Fairplay.
  • Ambrose Demrick Jackson was born Feb. 22 to Melissa and Dezmin Jackson of Hot Sulphur Springs.
  • Amelia Zielnik was born Feb. 23 to Agata Sznejkowska and Adam Zielnik of Leadville.
  • Stevie June Hunzeker was born Feb. 24 to Megan and Patrick Hunzeker of Frisco.
  • Leland Day Haire was born Feb. 26 to Devon and Becky Haire of Dillon.
  • Kimana Rae Ingold was born Feb. 27 to Heather Flint and Jonathan Ingold of Fairplay.
  • Kodiak Koetteritz Thorpe was born Feb. 29 to Jackie Koetteritz and Garrett Thrope of Breckenridge.

