Summit County births for February 2023￼
- Lua Sofia Hernandez Rios was born Feb. 1 to Janahy Rios Morales and Guillermo Hernandez Zamaron of Leadville.
- Victoria Rose Hart was born Feb. 5 to Casandra and Phil Hart of Leadville.
- Dalary Daleyza Chavarria Ortiz was born Feb. 6 to Jesus Chavarria and Lorena Ortiz of Silverthorne.
- Monty Barrett Morehardt was born Feb. 8 to Chandler and Brooke Morehardt of Silverthorne.
- Aziel Reis Michaelson was born Feb. 9 to Heriel Dace and Christopher Michaelson-Perez of Breckenridge.
- Bo Roger Dreux was born Feb. 10 to Marcus and Lea Dreux of Breckenridge.
- Joy Lynne McElroy was born Feb. 10 to Kelli and Lucas McElroy of Leadville.
- Ashley Perez Utrilla was born Feb. 15 to Johanna Utrilla Arellanos and Usias Perez Hernandez of Granby.
- Declan Jack Smyth was born Feb. 17 to Andrew and Rebecca Smyth of Granby.
- Althea Martinez was born Feb. 21 to David Marinez and Susan Castanon of Summit County.
- Sara Emery Robards was born Feb. 21 to Taylor and Lauren Robards of Nathrop.
- Sidney Sadanowicz was born Feb. 21 to Jack Sadanowicz of Buena Vista.
- Ryan Alfredo Morales Luis was born Feb. 23 to Jessica Luis and Alfredo Morales of Frisco.
- Eloise Komar Harris was born Feb. 24 to Meagan and James Harris of Breckenridge.
- Bodhi Charles Sharpe was born Feb. 26 to Madison Arms and Ryan Sharpe of Silverthorne.
- Felicity Aurelia Parry was born Feb. 28 to Louise and Kyle Parry of Keystone.
