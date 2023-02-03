Summit County births for January 2023
- Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne.
- Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge.
- Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville.
- Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12 to Chris and Jenna Luberto of Breckenridge.
- Alaina Rose Reynolds was born Jan. 13 to TJ Reynolds and Brianna Jaramillo of Leadville.
- Fritz Wilder Tully was born Jan. 17 to Kendra and Jim Tully of Hartsel.
- Ashton Natale was born Jan. 28 to Kristin and Michael Natale of Dillon.
- Lorelei Joy Gardner was born Jan. 30 to Mitch and Crystal Gardner of Grand Lake.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.