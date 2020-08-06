Summit County births for July 2020
- Benjamin Cole Schmidt was born July 1 to Sam and Amy Schmidt of Silverthorne.
- Kailani Jay Gregory was born July 1 to Ryan and Julia Gregory of Breckenridge.
- Blaise Anderson Vasquez was born July 5 to Steven and Chelsey Vasquez of Englewood.
- Logan Walker was born July 6 to Andrea and Colby Walker of Dillon.
- Seymour Robert Truitt was born July 13 to George and Courtney Truitt of Frisco.
- Noah Lee Thomas was born July 16 to Nathaniel and Karen Thomas of Dillon.
- Axel Ivan Lopez was born July 17 to Bernardita Lopez Gonzales and Federico Lopez Sanchez of Breckenridge.
- Joshua Gael Melgar Rodriguez was born July 18 to Jose David Melgar and Ana Cecilia Rodriguez of Dillon.
- Rory Joseph Whyte was born July 23 to Patrick and Hanna Whyte of Dillon.
- Josiah Manuel Diaz Chacon was born July 23 to Diego and Becky Diaz of Leadville.
- Kinsley Elizabeth Blake was born July 23 to Sean and Nicole Blake of Silverthorne.
- Max Howard Rahn was born July 25 to Jessica and Kendall Rahn of Granby.
- Westley Dean Mattevi was born July 26 to Ben Mattevi and Krystal Kimball of Leadville.
- Rafael Adam Santiago Lopez was born July 27 to Rafael Santiago of Fairplay.
- Wilder Fox Geringer was born July 29 to Brooke and Zachary Geringer of Silverthorne.
- Isla Flinn Lutz was born July 29 to Walker and Robin Lutz of Breckenridge.
- Jameson Robert Nedli was born July 31 to Robert Nedli and Jaymie Dulski of Fairplay.
