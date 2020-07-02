Summit County births for June 2020
- Donovan John Barber was born June 2 to Chrissy and Eric Barber of Dillon.
- River Lay Ortiz was born June 4 to Josh Ortiz and Lauren Thomas of Breckenridge.
- Riley Stone Snodgrass was born June 8 to Lyndsay Hilde and Ryan Snodgrass of Dumont.
- Mateo Garcia was born June 8 to Juan R. Garcia and Claudia Sosa of Silverthorne.
- Carina Julian Skelton was born June 9 to Lisa Julian and Peter Skelton of Frisco.
- Mark Joseph Simpson III was born June 12 to Mark and Monica Simpson of Fairplay.
- Magdiel Guillen Barrios was born June 12 to Magdiel Guillen Ramierez of Silverthorne.
- Aubreyelle June Whitaker was born June 13 to Chris and Alex Whitaker of Granby.
- Jasper Gilbert Johnson-Coots was born June 15 to Joanna Johnson and Jack Coots of Breckenridge.
- Eleanor Jane Bjornnes was born June 16 to Carey and Christian Bjornnes of Fairplay.
- Holly Diana Diener and Brooke Victoria Diener were born June 18 to Michael and Jessica Diener of Silverthorne.
- Lucille Fiona LaRochelle was born June 18 to Samantha Miller and Adam LaRochelle to Kremmling.
- Carlos Bruno Flores was born June 19 to Juana Ramirez and Juan Carlos Flores of Silverthorne.
- Diyora Ziyovuddinova was born June 21 to Edith Salokhiddinov of Silverthorne.
- Boone Lawrence DeLaney was born June 22 to Clayton and Leah DeLaney of Buena Vista.
- Anthony Lopez Zarate was born June 22 to Susana Martinez and Prudenciano Lopez Bautista of Breckenridge.
- Audrey Jade Batchelder was born June 23 to Dustin and Laticia Batchelder of Kremmling
- Kolone Kamakanaonalani Bowles was born June 24 to Mickala Adkins and Joshua Bowles of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Nova Brightside was born June 25 to Justin and Ashley Brightside of Granby.
- Story Jo Linton was born June 26 to Joanni and Greg Linton of Breckenridge.
- Levi Spiro Anderson was born June 26 to Drew Anderson and Becca Spiro of Breckenridge.
