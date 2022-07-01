Summit County births for June 2022
- Apollo Nicholas DowBrewer was born June 1 to Apollo Brewer and Leah Dow of Como.
- Charlee Rose Emore was born June 11 to Lindsay and Stacy Emore of Silverthorne.
- Charlie Zarter was born June 16 to Darcy Kimball and Ryan Zarter of Leadville.
- Kai Joseph Baumchen was born June 17 to Dayne and Paige Baumchen of Silverthorne.
- Caspian “Cas” Feirn Mikita was born June 17 to Terese Broderick and Drew Mikita of Breckenridge.
- Áine Violet Roche was born June 20 to Danielle and Torrin Roche of Granby.
- Aria Marie Major was born June 24 to Alex and Beanna Major or Granby.
- Wyatt James Jackson was born June 28 to Thomas and Lisa Jackson of Breckenridge.
- Brooks Sutton Adamson was born June 29 to Megan and James Adamson of Breckenridge.
