Summit County births for June 2023
- Olive Mae Rainey was born June 1 to James and Page Rainey of Silverthorne.
- Edward Zachary Rhea was born June 1 to Brooke and Zachary Rhea of Breckenridge.
- Yuriel Isai Torrez Ruiz was born June 6 to Dani and Mildia Alaniz Ruiz of Keystone.
- Oliver Dudick was born June 9 to Siobhan and Michael Dudick of Breckenridge.
- Paula Isabela Awna Juarez was born June 18 to Pablo Awna Merlos and Jeysis Juarez Blandon of Dillon.
- Jackson Timothy Espinoza was born June 23 to Ashley and Jonathan Espinoza of Leadville.
- Oliver Eugene Read was born June 26 to Brandon and Allison of Kremmling.
- Sharaya Alexander was born June 26 to Sharod and Kirsten of Dumont.
- Helynora Amadea Powers was born June 27 to Ashleigh and David Powers of Leadville.
- Elora Rain Brosze was born June 29 Kalob and Molly Brosze of Kremmling.
- Clara Rose Kilby was born June 30 to Amber and Alan Kilby of Breckenridge.
- Harlow Charlotte Lickteig was born June 30 to Aaron Lickteig and Kristina Nayden of Silverthorne.
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.