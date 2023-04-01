Summit County births for March 2023
- Keyden Antonio Chavarria Escobar was born March 1 to Enoc. Chavarria and Ericka Escobar of Dillon.
- Reine Eira L. Duterte was born March 2 to Julius Y. Duterte and Ma. Mitzi Ann L. Duterte of Breckenridge.
- Milton Giovani Alfaro was born March 8 to Anita Ramiraz and Milton Alfaro of Fraser.
- Noah Ryks was born March 10 to Joshua and Claudia Ryks of Dillon.
- Danielle Marie Burris was born March 10 to Abby and Billy Burris of Silverthorne.
- Sienna Violeta Kim Vergara was born March 11 to Violeta Gabriela Vergara and Aleksandr Lvovich Kim of Breckenridge.
- Lyra Jean Frost was born March 14 to Tyler and Caroline Frost of Dillon.
- Natasha Cotoleya Chavarria Solgado was born March 14 to Yubelky Yucdoleth Salgado and Ervin Fco. Chavarria of Kremmling.
- William Lee Middleton was born March 15 to Katie and Dan Middleton of Breckenridge.
- Zoey Lou Cox was born March 16 to Mike & Loni Cox of Kremmling.
- Marilyn Ailén Moreno Olivas was born March 16 to Mareling Martinez and Amner Moreno of Silverthorne.
- Thiago Gaitan Ciceri was born March 20 to Julian Andres Gaitan Monroy and Hellen Ciceri of Silverthorne.
- Savanah Rose V. Werderitch was born March 21 to Rose Vejar and Jeremy Werderitch of Leadville.
- Blaze Harper Bailey was born March 22 to Wade and Becca Bailey of Parshall.
- Blair Elizabeth Severe was born March 23 to John and Rachel Severe of Silverthorne.
- Emerson Stoia was born March 24 to Matt and Alexa Stoia of Silverthorne.
- Haylee Karen Hybarger was born March 25 to Zakk Hybarger and Karmin DiCicco of Fairplay.
- Hadley Grace Lesch was born March 31 to Lindsay and Doug Lesch of Frisco.
