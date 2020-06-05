Summit County births for May 2020
- Isabella Maia Ruminski was born May 3 to Erik and Iliana Ruminski of Blue River.
- Jack Christopher Freese was born May 7 to Kerri and Robert Freese of Frisco.
- Raven Winter Conway was born May 7 to Clayton and Beth Conway of Fairplay.
- Emiliano Adam Preciado was born May 10 to Karen and Frederick Preciado of Silverthorne.
- Owen Watson Launder was born May 11 to Sean and Jessie Launder of Breckenridge.
- Archibald “Archie” Glenworth Whitney was born May 11 and Zane-Luke Frank Whitney was born May 12 to Sarah E. Whitney and Zane A. Whitney Jr. of Fairplay.
- Grant Thomas Zieba was born May 12 to Thomas Zieba and Heather Lund of Dillon.
- Rohit Anthony Brashaw was born May 14 to Jaret Brashaw and Leila Nayeem-Brashaw of Dillon.
- Joseph Benjamin Barrundia Samoyoa was born May 15 to Joseph Estuardo Barrudia Aguilas of Silverthorne.
- Kai Lee Stripp was born May 16 to Kerstan and Tyler Stripp of Fairplay.
- Phoebe Evelyn Twaddell was born May 20 to Kaitlin and Rikki Twaddell of Como.
- Mia and Toby Souhrada were born May 20 to Simona and Vladimir Souhrada of Silverthorne.
- Aleksander Calvin Boukhalfa was born May 20 to Ali and Monica Boukhalfa of Kremmling.
- Diego Andres Lopez Argueta was born May 23 to Izabella Argueta Cifuentes and Itzmer Lopez of Silverthorne.
- John “Jack” Joseph O’Conner V was born May 28 to Jamie and John O’Connor of Breckenridge.
- Rue Elizabeth Erwin was born May 28 to John and Bri Erwin of Breckenridge.
- Ximena Sage Aguilera was born May 28 to Antonio Aguilera and Della Elich of Silverthorne.
- Maverick Lee Martin was born May 29 to Heather Buckingham and Nate Martin of Granby.
