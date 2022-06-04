Summit County births for May 2022
- Delaney Mae Lypson was born May 2 to Scott and Valerie Lypson of Frisco.
- Kayla Elizabeth Siegrist was born May 3 to Katherine and Ryan Siegrist of Dillon.
- Emerson Lee Pierce was born May 3 to Garrett and Mandi Pierce of Dillon.
- Axell Scott Enke was born May 8 to Kara Burch and Jason of Breckenridge.
- Olyvia Kai Bibeau was born May 9 to Paul and Heather Bibeau of Alma.
- Jack Archer Seghi was born May 9 to Albert and Kayla Seghi of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Hailey Joy De Graaf was born May 11 to Nathan and Brittany De Graaf of Breckenridge.
- Archibald Govan Hill VI was born May 11 to Archibald and Caitlin Hill of Silverthorne.
- Jack Murray Chapman was born May 12 to Dan Chapman and Emily Steingart of Breckenridge.
- Oskar Warren Szabo was born May 13 to Melissa and Michael Szabo of Kremmling.
- Fiona Wren Proctor was born May 13 to Chris and Darby Proctor of Dillon.
- Charleigh Elizabeth Frutchey was born May 15 to Hunter and Marissa Frutchey of Breckenridge.
- Ruby Kristina McAuley was born May 17 to Melanie and Logan McAuley of Breckenridge.
- Elias Isai Gomez Baray was born May 18 to Carlos Gomez and Estefania Baray of Dillon.
- Rosealyn Mae Davis was born May 21 to Sarah and Chase Davis of Leadville.
- Brooks Keel Donovan was born May 21 to Ian and Ashley Donovan of Breckenridge.
- Harper Grace Hearne was born May 21 to Samantha Baggs and Robert Hearne of Breckenridge.
- Aria Zedd M Baile was born May 22 to Jazzy S. Muceros and Lhorgene Christian V. Baile of Breckenridge.
- Astrid Amada Santiago Delgado was born May 25 to Astrid Delgado and Javier Santiago.
- Molly Lynn Jensen was born May 26 to Keven and Brianna Jensen of Silverthorne.
- Axel Leonel Pagoaga Aguilar was born May 28 to Bibiana Aguilar B. and Mario Pagoaga C. of Leadville.
- Sam Michael Broom was born May 28 to Joe and Jessica Broom of Frisco.
- Jacob Barry Perizzolo was born May 29 to Michael and Jocelyn Perizzolo of Granby.
- Brooklynn Juniper Pino was born May 30 to Lauren Sayre and Adam Pino of Breckenridge.
- Bailey Marie Bossert was born May 31 to Sheyanne and Brian Bossert of Fairplay.
