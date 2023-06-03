Summit County births for May 2023￼
- Raven Elizabeth Stark was born May 1 to Joseph and Erin Stark of Silverthorne
- Bryana Catalina Lopez Geronimo was born May 4 to Francisco Javier Lopez Gonzalez of Dillon
- Elan Molano Myers was born May 7 to Susy and Ben Myers of Silverthorne
- Hayden Oliver Sims was born May 11 to Josh and Rhi Sims of Buena Vista
- Ivy Kaye Yoder was born May 13 to Amie and Eli Yoder of Breckenridge
- Sullivan Schmidt Hollis was born May 16 to Joseph Hollis and Sarah Schmidt of Fairplay
- Piero Gadiel Laguna Chinga was born May 18 to Fares Laguna and Christie Chinga of Dillon
- Sophia Saenz was born May 23 to Saul and Lisseth Saenz of Silverthorne
- Riley Rae Bender was born May 23 to Nick and Stephanie Bender of Alma
- River Ann Mckelvain was born May 24 to Nathan and Brittney McKelvain of Leadville
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.