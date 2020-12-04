Summit County births for November 2020
- Keyla Hernandez Sanchez was born Nov. 2 to Deysi and Jonathan Sanchez of Dillon.
- Caleb Aaron Paprocki was born Nov. 5 to Will and Leah Paprocki of Silverthorne.
- Azul Gutierrez was born Nov. 12 to Jesus Gutierrez and Carolina Carrillo of Breckenridge.
- Bodhi Michael Sellers was born Nov. 16 to John and Michelle Sellers of Dillon.
- Ava Joy Luberto was born Nov. 18 to Jenna Duncan and Chris Luberto of Breckenridge.
- Wyatt William Niggeler was born Nov. 20 to Charle and Brittany Niggeler of Silverthorne.
- Lyle Lowe McCombs was born Nov. 18 to Heather and Kevin McCombs of Dillon.
- Alivia Grace Tostado was born Nov. 25 to Marlee Dixon and Josh Tostado of Fairplay.
- Zoey Capri Copper was born Nov. 25 to Michele and Tony Cooper of Breckenridge.
- William Sanchez Rodriguez was born Nov. 25 to Jamie E. Sanchez and Maria Estela Rodriquez of Breckenridge.
- Everett Guy Warthen was born Nov. 26 to Kenton and Sabrina Warthen of Leadville.
- Cole Jaxon Bender was born Nov. 26 to Nick and Stephanie Bender of Alma.
- Ryan James Whitmore was born Nov. 27 to Deborah and Benjamin Whitmore of Silverthorne.
- Logan Jonney Lantz was born Nov. 27 to Jonathon and Brittney Lantz of Silverthorne.
- Are Stephanie Kopunec was born Nov. 29 to Gary and Zuzana Kopunec of Fairplay.
- Kit Jackson O’Brien was born Nov. 30 to Michael and Tracy O’Brien of Silverthorne.
