Summit County births for November 2022
- June Evelyn Kunz was born Nov. 3 to Steve Kunz and Erika Wojtech of Dillon.
- Rylie Marie North was born Nov. 4 to Brittany and Dylan North of Silverthorne.
- Madix Eldon Galloway was born Nov. 6 to Tyler and Alicia Galloway of Leadville.
- Riley Paige Fuller was born Nov. 6 to Kelly and Rob Fuller of Silverthorne.
- Clyde Michael Still was born Nov. 8 to Adam and Christina Still of Silverthorne.
- Jackson Daniel O. Smitley was born Nov. 12 to Daniel and Carolina Smitley of Gypsum.
- Adrian Adriel Soto Flores was born Nov. 13 to Joanna and Adrian of Leadville.
- Marina Irma Mucientes Stenesjo was born Nov. 14 to Lina Stenesjo and Jose Mucientes of Frisco.
- Snowy Rai Wilbanks was born Nov. 15 to Mary and Travis Wilbanks of Silverthorne.
- Gradie Lynn Flanigan was born Nov. 17 to Taylor and Fletcher Flanigan of Heeney.
- Rosy Valeria Torres was born Nov. 21 to Joan Jose Torres of Leadville.
- Theodore Robert Cardenas was born Nov. 30 to David and Melissa Cardenas of Keystone.
