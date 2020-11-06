Summit County births for October 2020
- Addison Joseph Canino was born Oct. 3 to Karleigh and Addison Canino of Dillon.
- Braven Dean Robinson was born Oct. 3 to Beige and Brian Robinson of Buena Vista.
- Delaney Lou Burns was born Oct. 4 to Preston and Kayle Burns of Silverthorne.
- Noah Jonathan Bobbitt was born Oct. 7 to Jonathan Marvin Bobbitt and Jillian Marie Monday of Leadville.
- Isabella Servin Gonzalez was born Oct. 8 to Yazmin Servin Gonzalez of Breckenridge.
- Zoey Mara Rosenthal was born Oct. 9 to Roxy and Steven Rosenthal of Breckenridge.
- Remington Atlas LaMothe was born Oct. 10 to Nicholas and Breana LaMothe of Buena Vista.
- Ariyana Lerey Valdez Duarte was born Oct. 11 to Serena Valdez and Matty Duarte of Keystone.
- Westley Andrew Ferraro was born Oct. 14 to Westley and Ashley Ferraro of Salida.
- Olivia Margaret Armstrong was born Oct. 14 to Angela an Justin Armstrong of Heeney.
- Clark Colonga Morales was born Oct. 17 to Miriam Leyua Flores Morales of Summit Cove.
- Arizbeth Angeles Bautista was born Oct. 18 to Rufina Bautista and Jorge Angeles Angeles of Breckenridge.
- Jack Pete Gafari was born Oct. 20 to Mark and Emily Gafari of Silverthorne.
- Jadyn Rose Hege was born Oct. 21 to Krissy Kastner and Andrew Hege of Dillon.
- Charlie Denise Wagner was born Oct. 22 to Dax and Taylor Wagner of Lufkin, Texas.
- Ellie Aurea Cooper was born Oct. 22 to Dave and Katie Cooper of Breckenridge.
- Lincoln Lindell Babb was born Oct. 27 to Corey and Ann Babb of Nathrop.
- Alaya Marie Whitlock was born Oct. 27 to Samantha and Jesse Whitlock of Keystone.
- Mira Bernadette Lee was born Oct. 29 to Dan and Abby Lee of Breckenridge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User