Summit County births for October 2022￼
- Maverick Rae Arnold-Griffin was born Oct. 2 to Jesse Arnold and Ashli Gonzales-Griffin of Buena Vista.
- Madison Charlotte Walker was born Oct. 4 to Erica and Paul Walker of Frisco.
- Nathalie O. Mantal was born Oct. 7 to Barbara Sales Oliviera and Charles Mantal of Dillon.
- Ivy Mae O’Halloran was born Oct. 8 to Jessica and Patric Moidel O’Halloran of Alma.
- Mila Luna Warren was born Oct. 10 Logan and Kaili Warren of Keystone.
- Sam Walker was born Oct. 10 to Andrea and Colby Walker of Dillon.
- Noah James Sebastian was born Oct. 11 to Matthew and Chloe Sebastian of Buena Vista.
- Rocco Swanson Bieber was born Oct. 17 to Brand Bieber and Michell Swanson of Frisco.
- Natalia Arleth Zarate Cruz was born Oct. 18 to Adelto Zarate Garcia and Cecilia Cruz Ventura of Breckenridge.
- Aiden Burke Frey was born Oct. 22 to Candace Henson and Michael Frey of Georgetown.
- Amaryllis Jean Troudt was born Oct. 22 to Quincey and Cody Troudt of Buena Vista.
- Reyven P. Veloso was born Oct. 25 to Rey Veloso and Shane Pareja of Frisco.
- Anyel Joel Chavarria was born Oct. 28 to Jaritza Castillo and Alvaro Chavarria of Silverthorne.
- Remi Wood was born Oct. 31 to Kelsey and Jason Wood of Leadville.
