Summit County births for September 2020
- Ethan Layne Zdazinsky was born Sept. 7 to Charlie and Jen Zdazinsky of Dillon.
- Matias Gael Alfaro was born Sept. 7 to Karen Eliana and Alfaro Clavel of Silverthorne.
- Evalyn Yudith Perez was born Sept. 12 to Maialex Duran and Albin Perez of Leadville.
- Hunter Jean Miller was born Sept. 12 to Nickolas and Chandlyr Miller of Hot Sulphur Springs.
- Filip James Compel was born Sept. 15 to Monique and Garrick Compel of Winter Park.
- Emilia Annmarie Moulis was born Sept. 15 to Alyse and Joey Moulis of Breckenridge.
- August Laszlo Buchholz was born Sept. 18 to Leslie Gerhardt and Hans Buchholz of Keystone.
- Cora Louise Sullivan was born Sept. 19 to Jack and Sarah Sullivan of Silverthorne.
- Brinley Rose DowBrewer was born Sept. 28 to Apollo Brewer and Leah Dow of Como.
- Bradley Fabian Rodriguez Talco was born Sept. 30 to Paula Talco and Mitchelle Rodriguez of Kremmling.
