Summit County births for September 2022
- Isaac Gary Spaulding was born Aug. 23 to Lisa and Jeffrey Spaulding of Dillon.
- Aubree Carlene Revoier was born in Littleton Adventist Hospital Aug. 31 to Christina Macias and Noah Revoier of Silverthorne.
- Penny Blake Simmons was born Sept. 2 to Everette and Brit Simmons of Breckenridge.
- Bryston Fozgate Kopunec was born Sept. 5 to Gary and Zuzana Kopunec of Fairplay.
- Norah Simone Keiner was born Sept. 5 to Gillian and Gavin Keiner of Silverthorne.
- Wilson Clyde Canino was born Sept. 6 to Karleigh and Addison Canino of Breckenridge.
- Robin Ray Billings Longoria was born Sept. 6 to Oswaldo Cruz-Longoria and Sharon Billings of Buena Vista.
- Madison Josephine Austin was born Sept. 8 to Amanda and Matthew Austin of Poncha Springs.
- Isla Dana Bowers was born Sept. 12 to Anna and Jon Bowers of Breckenridge.
- Marifer Paredes Hernandez was born Sept. 18 to Jose Fernando Paredes Can and Mayarling Marilen Hernandez of Silverthorne.
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.