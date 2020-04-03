Summit County births: March 2020
- Jameson Michael Healy was born March 1 to Emily Weyers and Jimmy Healy of Grand Lake.
- Lilly Anne Opdycke was born March 1 to Andrew and Gwendolyn Opdycke of Silverthorne.
- Aubree June Mikkelsen was born March 7 to Alan and Amber Mikkelsen of Silverthorne.
- Kayleigh Piedad Barela was born March 8 to Brian and Sonia Barela of Leadville.
- Margot Rae Pumpelly was born March 12 to Gary and Lauren Pumpelly of Silverthorne.
- Eli Thomas Bruin was born March 18 to Jonathan and Eleanor Bruin of Silverthorne.
- Mack Anthony Rothgery was born March 18 to Casie and Davie Rothgery of Placer Valley.
- Leila Jean Van Groningen was born March 24 to Dirk and Cynthia Van Groningen of Silverthorne.
- Emersen Claire Derderian was born March 24 to Mike and Katie Derderian of Leadville.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local