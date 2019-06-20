Summit County celebrates Bike to Work Day on June 26

A cyclist makes her way over Independence Pass on day three of Ride the Rockies Tuesday.

Summit County and the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit (PANTS) invite the community to participate in the 2019 Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 26. Bicycle commuters can receive free breakfast, get simple tune-ups by local bike mechanics and be entered into prize drawings.

Summit County has celebrated Bike to Work Day since 2010, and hundreds of commuters participate annually. PANTS began partnering with the County in 2014, helping to grow the event’s participation and activity offerings.

All cyclists are welcome to stop by any of the eight breakfast stations between 7 and 10 a.m. for free coffee, juice, muffins, bagels and other breakfast items. The breakfast stations will be at the following locations:

· Breckenridge: Blue River Plaza

· Frisco: Summit County Commons, Main Branch Library entrance, 0037 Peak One Drive and the Frisco Historic Park, Main Street and Second Avenue.

· Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion

· Dillon: Marina Park near Lodgepole Lane on the recpath

· Keystone: The Keystone Employee Center, 21799 Highway 6

· Summit Cove: Recpath at the intersection of Highway 6 and Swan Mountain Road.

The community is invited to continue the celebration of Bike to Work Day at three locations in the evening.

· The town of Silverthorne is hosting Bikes & Beer at The Bakers’ Brewery from 5-7 p.m.

· The Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber will host a bike-in mixer from 5-7 p.m. at the Island Grill at Frisco Bay Marina.

· The Breckenridge Tourism Office is organizing a bike-in movie from 7-10 p.m. at the Breckenridge Arts District.