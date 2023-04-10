Summit County celebrates the Easter holiday with spring-themed events
Whether it was hunting for eggs at the Frisco Historic Park, at the bottom of the pool at the Breckenridge Recreation Center or around the grounds at the Outlets at Silverthorne, Summit County sure did celebrate spring this weekend.
Many local businesses and organizations hosted Easter-themed events complete with photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts, crafts and more.
