Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office to mail ballots this week to all active, registered voters
DILLON — The Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will mail ballots this week to all active, registered voters. Any voter who does not receive a ballot by Oct. 23 should visit the Clerk & Recorder’s Office at the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge, to receive a replacement ballot.
Voters can return their ballots by mail in the envelopes provided by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county:
- Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon
- Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco
- Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne
- Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco
- Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge
Voters also can drop off their ballots in person at the Summit County Courthouse or any of the polling centers through 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Oct. 28 at the Summit County Courthouse. On Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day, Nov. 5, voters will be able to vote in person at the following voting centers:
- Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge
- Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Summit County Community & Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place, Frisco
To check your voter status or to register to vote, visit the Colorado Secretary of State website at govotecolorado.com. For more information, visit summitcountyco.gov/vote or call Clerk & Recorder Kathy Neel at 970-453-3471.
