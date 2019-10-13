Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office to mail ballots this week to all active, registered voters

DILLON — The Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will mail ballots this week to all active, registered voters. Any voter who does not receive a ballot by Oct. 23 should visit the Clerk & Recorder’s Office at the Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. in Breckenridge, to receive a replacement ballot.

Voters can return their ballots by mail in the envelopes provided by dropping them off in 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county:

Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., Frisco

Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne

Summit County Main Branch Library, County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, Frisco

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Voters also can drop off their ballots in person at the Summit County Courthouse or any of the polling centers through 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Oct. 28 at the Summit County Courthouse. On Saturday, Nov. 2, early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, voters will be able to vote in person at the following voting centers:

Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave., Breckenridge

Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

Summit County Community & Senior Center, 0083 Nancy’s Place, Frisco

To check your voter status or to register to vote, visit the Colorado Secretary of State website at govotecolorado.com. For more information, visit summitcountyco.gov/vote or call Clerk & Recorder Kathy Neel at 970-453-3471.