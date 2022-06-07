Summit County Colorado Mountain College staff members receive collegewide awards

From left, Colorado Mountain College President Carrie Besnette Hauser awards Ana Reyes CMC Breckenridge and Dillon's college-wide part-time Staff of the Year.

Ben Suddendorf/Courtesy photo

Colorado Mountain College staff members at the Breckenridge and Dillon campuses received collegewide awards for their dedication to education.

Every spring, students and employees across all of Colorado Mountain College’s campuses vote for outstanding educators and staff members. The senior college administrators then select overall collegewide award winners.

This year, Ana Reyes, who is a teaching technician in the Family Literacy program, received the part-time Staff of the Year Award across all campuses of Colorado Mountain College.

Colorado Mountain College’s campuses in Breckenridge and Dillon recognized Chef Kevin Clarke, professor of culinary arts, as its full-time Faculty of the Year, and Tom Schwander, who teaches emergency medical services, as its adjunct Faculty of the Year. The campus also selected Stephanie Beste, financial aid specialist, as its full-time Staff of the Year.