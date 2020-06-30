Summit County commissioner candidates run uncontested in primary

Summit County residents vote Nov. 5, 2019, at the Silverthorne Pavilion. All county commissioner candidates are running uncontested in Tuesday’s primary election.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — Although they were included on Tuesday’s ballot, Summit County commissioner candidates were all uncontested for the Republican and Democratic primary election.

All of the candidates on Tuesday’s ballot also will appear in November, given none of the candidates drop out.

In District 1, which covers Breckenridge, Republican Allen Bacher will be running against Democratic incumbent Elisabeth Lawrence. Lawrence has been a county commissioner since February 2019. She replaced Dan Gibbs, who vacated the position to become the director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

Bacher is a semiretired adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College and a member of the Summit Chamber of Commerce. He has an eight-step plan if elected, which includes donating his salary to local nonprofits and reducing the size of the county’s government by 20%.

In District 2, which primarily covers Dillon and Frisco, Democrat Tamara Pogue is running against Republican Daryl Bohall.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Pogue is the CEO of Peak Health Alliance and former executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. If elected, she would like to improve access to affordable housing and mental health care.

Bohall owns DRB Sales and Distributing. If elected, he would advocate for small businesses during this time of economic uncertainty.

In District 3, which primarily covers Silverthorne, Independent Bruce Butler will be running against Democrat Josh Blanchard and Erin Young, who is unaffiliated.

Butler is the former mayor of Silverthorne. If elected, he’ll tackle transportation and traffic, workforce housing, health care affordability and availability as well as short-term rental regulations, among other issues.

Blanchard is the executive director of Lake Dillon Theatre Co. and a faculty member at Colorado Mountain College. If elected, he would focus on improving affordability and quality of living, preserving the county’s natural resources, wildfire protection, and public health and safety.

Erin Young was raised in Summit County and owns Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea in Silverthorne. While she is running a “non-agenda” campaign, preserving the environment and creating more affordable housing are issues that are important to her.