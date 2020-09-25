Summit County commissioners adopt resolution to go 100% electric

Summit County is committed to going 100% electric.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt the GoEV resolution, which commits the county to 100% electric vehicles by 2050.

As part of the resolution, the county is set to draft an Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, which will help the county complete its goals of electrfying the entire county fleet, public transportation services, ride-share services and passenger cars in the coming decades, according to a news release.

The Summit County Climate Action Plan found that transportation is responsible for 33% of greenhouse gas emissions in the county. The GoEV campaign falls in line with the action plan’s goals of transitioning from gas-based fuels to electric cars.