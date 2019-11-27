Summit County commissioners agree to keep more property tax revenue to increase capital fund

The Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge is set to be remodeled, adding additional space to the jail and law enforcement operations.

BRECKENRIDGE — On Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Summit Board of County Commissioners regular meeting, the commissioners discussed whether the county should increase its property tax revenues by keeping more of what would otherwise be refunded to taxpayers.

As with Breckenridge’s Nov. 12 town council discussion, the resolution did not propose raising the property tax mill levy, as this would need to be decided via a public vote. However, the valuation of properties in Summit County has increased, increasing property taxes.

“This is an opportunity for the county commissioners to retain certain revenues,” County Manager Scott Vargo said. “We have the opportunity to go forward with some additional revenue for county projects.”

County attorney Jeffrey Huntley said the county is short on capital funds for the 2020 budget, which is why they are seeking this type of funding.

The county was able to do this via a TABOR exception Summit County voters approved in 1998. The revenue retention ballot issue allows the county to “collect, retain and expend … all revenues and other funds from any source during 1998 and each subsequent year as a voter-approved revenue change notwithstanding the limitations in (TABOR).”

The funds will be allocated to remodel several public buildings, including the road and bridge building, the search and rescue and dive rescue facility, the transit building, the Sheriff’s Office substation, the emergency management and communication center, the facilities management space and other county administration buildings.

The property tax income also will go toward a remodel of the Summit County Justice Center to allow for additional space for the jail and law enforcement operations, planning a new reservoir at the lower Upper Blue Reservoir site as well as computer systems and vehicles.