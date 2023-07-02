Summit County commissioners approve new district map

New boundaries for Summit County commissioner districts will extend District 3 into parts of Frisco as well as all of Copper.

Summit County government/Screenshot

Summit County commissioners approved a new map that will determine where future elected officials for the unincorporated county can live.

Approved during a June 27 Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting, the map keeps the county in line with state law, which mandates commissioner districts be redrawn every three years following the release of federal census data.

While districts do not impact who can vote for a commissioner since they are elected by a countywide vote, it does determine where a commissioner can live based on which district they seek to represent.

Three commissioners are elected to represent three Summit districts for staggered, four-year terms. District 1 includes the towns of Breckenridge and Blue River; District 2 includes the towns of Dillon, Frisco, Montezuma and the soon-to-be town of Keystone; and District 3 includes the towns of Silverthorne and Heeney.

County Attorney Jeff Huntley said the new boundaries “are as nearly equal in population as possible and preserve communities of interest,” given the county’s “population distribution and the geographic configuration.”

While the map keeps the three districts largely intact, District 3 will now include the northern parts of Frisco while the town’s core, including downtown Main Street, will remain a part of District 2. District 3 would also engulf mostly vacant space west of the Tenmile Range as well as Copper Mountain.

The county’s roughly 31,000-person population would be divided between the three districts as follows: District 1 (10,480), District 2 (10,452) and District 3 (10,155).

Currently, Elisabeth Lawrence represents District 1, Tamara Pogue represents District 2 and Josh Blanchard represents District 3.

Under a recent amendment to state law, the difference in commissioner district populations cannot exceed 5%. Under the county’s new map, there would be a 3.14% difference in the largest and smallest district’s population size.

“I appreciate staff’s time on this and making it a transparent process,” Pogue said, adding that the new boundaries “comply with the spirit of the new rules,” around redistricting.