Summit County commissioners delay decision on zoning exemption for proposed hotel in Keystone Resort’s Hunki Dori lot

A rendering of the proposed hotel and condominiums to be built at the base of Keystone Resort's River Run Village.

Courtesy One River Run Acquisitions

BRECKENRIDGE — At the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting Oct. 8, a developer asked for an exemption to zoning rules to build a new hotel and condominiums at the base of River Run Gondola at Keystone Resort.

One River Run Acquisition purchased the parcel of land, which includes the current Hunki Dori parking lot, from Keystone Resort earlier this year. The parcel is zoned for multifamily units, but the developer requested the planned unit development requirement be changed to allow for lodging units.

The proposed project features a 107-room RockResorts hotel and would include a spa, restaurant and banquet space that would be managed by Vail Resorts’ hospitality division. The project also includes about 95 residential condos and 12,000 feet of commercial space.

The exemption and the overall project were discussed at the meeting for three hours before commissioners agreed to postpone a decision. The developers were asked to bring additional information to the next board meeting Oct. 22.

At that meeting, Summit County Planning Director Don Reimer said he will present a clear copy of the conceptual development plan and an outline of the trails plan for foot traffic that will go through River Run Village. This trails plan is intended to increase pedestrian connectivity, according to the developer.

Also at the Oct. 22 meeting, the developer will provide an update on the parking management plan for the property, which primarily includes parking for people staying at the hotel or condos or visiting the hotel restaurant.

The change in public parking options at Keystone is concerning to some skiers and riders, who echoed previous complaints about a lack of parking at the resort.

Keystone, which must offer a certain number of parking spaces, won’t lose any spots because it plans to add parking to the Powerline lot, which was formerly an overflow shuttle lot. Powerline currently has 250 parking spots but has the capacity to handle about 850 vehicles, according to discussion at the meeting.

Guests who park in the Powerline lot must take a five-minute shuttle ride to the resort. A shuttle was not necessary for guests parking at the Hunki Dori lot, but the lot near the gondola cost $30 per day while Powerline is free.

Scott Russel, co-owner and partner for One River Run Acquisition, confirmed there will be more parking added to the Powerline lot than is currently available at Hunki Dori.

Changes in parking will not take effect until after peak ski season at the earliest. Russel said the goal is to have the project underway by summer 2020, which means the new parking spots would be required to be ready in time for next ski season.

Reimer anticipated a decision about the zoning exemption would be reached by commissioners at the next meeting. The proposal then will go to the Snake River Planning Commission for a full review and approval of the site plan.