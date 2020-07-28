Summit County commissioners extend waiver on property tax interest

Summit County commissioners extended a resolution waiving the interest fees on delinquent property taxes for 2019.

State legislators passed the “Delinquent Interest Payments Property Tax Bill,” which allows county treasurers to waive interest fees on delinquent property taxes, on June 12. The county then followed suit, passing its resolution to waive interest fees.

The commissioners unanimously voted to extend the resolution through August at their meeting Tuesday, July 28. Summit County Treasure Ryne Scholl said the county has collected 92.6% of total property taxes this year.

“The extension of this waiver of interest is going to continue to help those in need without hurting local tax authorities,” Scholl said at the meeting.

The waiver does not apply to property owners who are paying through an escrow account by a mortgage company or through a title company as part of a real estate closing, according to the resolution.