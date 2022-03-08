Summit County commissioners pass resolution expressing support for Ukraine

The Summit County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution declaring support for Ukraine at a meeting Tuesday, March 8.

The resolution follows Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order, which severed all diplomatic ties with Russia and stated that Colorado stands ready to welcome any Ukrainian refugees. The Summit County resolution similarly declares the commissioners’ strong support of Ukraine and readiness to accept Ukrainian refugees.

“The Board of County Commissioners condemns Vladimir Putin’s violent attack on the people of Ukraine and strongly endorses severe economic sanctions and stringent export controls on Russia by the United States and other countries,” the resolution said.

Last week, the Summit County Treasurer’s Office reviewed all of the county’s assets and said it did not find any ties to Russian banks.