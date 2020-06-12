Summit County commissioners release ‘commitment to equity’

Demonstrators carry signs during a Walk of Solidarity in Breckenridge on June 1. Protests have been taking place throughout the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

In light of recent outrage over the killing of George Floyd and many other victims of police brutality, the Summit Board of County Commissioners released a statement announcing its “commitment to equity.”

“We are deeply grateful for the many examples of generosity, kindness and compassion in our community,” the commissioners wrote. “But these extraordinary circumstances have also exposed the disastrous effects of racism in our society, which has oppressed people of color on this continent every day since Christopher Columbus first crossed the Atlantic Ocean.”

In the statement, the commissioners pointed out ethnic disparities in novel coronavirus data. While Hispanic people make up one-third of Summit County’s population, they account for 60% of the county’s cases of the virus. Commissioners listed a lack of adequate health care, jobs that are considered essential and fear as reasons for the disparity.

“These are fruits of many centuries of white supremacy, which endures today,” the commissioners wrote.

The commissioners pointed to recent steps the county has taken to address the inequality, such as diversifying staff, increasing communication to the Spanish-speaking community and providing financial support to community nonprofits like the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Community Care Clinic.

“We ask you, our community members, to lift your voices and call for an end to oppression, and end to white supremacy, an end to economic systems that tilt so heavily in the favor of the privileged,” they wrote.