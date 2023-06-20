Summit County commissioners, state legislators to host forum on property taxes
The Summit Board of County Commissioners will be joining Summit County Assessor Lisa Eurich, Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie and Sen. Dylan Roberts for a public forum regarding property taxes.
The event, set for June 26 at 5 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College, will feature a panel discussion as a question and answer session with the audience. Discussion topics will include recent property valuations, the implications those have on property taxes and the effects of those taxes on county programs, services and budgets.
Colorado Mountain College is located at 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.
