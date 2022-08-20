Summit County commissioners to host public hearing on lodging tax and public service funding on Tuesday, Aug. 23

At the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a hearing will be held on ballot initiatives for a lodging tax and funding for wildfire and 911 dispatch.

The two ballot measures will be included in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8. According to the news release , voter approval is sought for a tax in the unincorporated area of Summit County and also an extension of a levy that provides funding for 911 dispatch and protection against wildfires.

The tax would put 2% on the rental fee, price, or other consideration paid or charged for the leasing, rental, sale or furnishing of a room or accommodation for a short-term period, defined as a period of less than 30 days, according to the news release.

The regular meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Summit County Courthouse in Breckenridge. The release says that the “public may make comments by submitting written comments to Caitlin.Johnson@summitcountyco.gov or by participating at the meeting in person or via Zoom.”

More information regarding the tax resolution and continuation of funding can be found in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting , located on the Summit County Government’s “BOCC Agendas & Minutes” webpage.