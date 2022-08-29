Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed Friday
The Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed on Friday.
For the entire day on Sept. 2, the center will not be open to the public, but staff will be available to answer phone calls.
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.