 Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed Friday | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed Friday

News News |

Eliza Noe
  

The front entrance of the Summit County Community and Senior Center Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Frisco.
Hugh Carey / Summit Daily News archive

The Summit County Community and Senior Center will be closed on Friday. 

For the entire day on Sept. 2, the center will not be open to the public, but staff will be available to answer phone calls. 

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 