Summit County community is invited to electric vehicle event

High Country Conservation Center and its partners are inviting the community to learn about electric vehicles and what it’s like driving them in the mountains.

Dealership staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and the federal and state tax credits available for purchasing an electric vehicle from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Frisco Adventure Park. Participants can also sign up for a test drive.

According to Summit County’s Climate Action Plan, the county has a goal of reaching 30% of all vehicles on Summit County roads being electric by 2030. To achieve this goal, the number of local vehicles registered in the county must increase from nearly 300 today to 10,440 by the end of the decade. Transportation is responsible for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in Summit County, according to a news release from High Country Conservation Center.

For more information about the event, visit the conservation center’s website .