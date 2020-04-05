Summit County company creates app showing open businesses

Select businesses, such as Prosit, are open for takeout food in Frisco amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

North Line GIS, a geographic information system company based in Breckenridge, has created a new app to help residents find restaurants and other businesses that are open for takeout or online sales during the coronavirus shutdown.

Business owners who would like to be added to the map can complete a survey about their business at ARCG.is/0Saqr5, where they can enter information about their hours and offerings. The completed map can be found at TinyURL.com/summitbusinessmap.

The Summit Daily also has created a list of restaurants open for takeout, which can be found at SummitDaily.com/takout.