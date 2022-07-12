Summit County continues with no fire restrictions

There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County for the week of July 11.

At the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that no one in the upper Colorado area recommended fire restrictions during a call involving the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit that morning, so neither did he.

The local weather forecast calls for continued monsoonal rains throughout the weekend and possibly early next week.

The two-week outlook predicts above-average temperature and above-average precipitation, and the one-month outlook shows above average temperature and “equal chances for rain.”

However, FitzSimons warned of drier conditions in the near future.

“Things could start changing,” he said.

FitzSimons said, due to the increased rain, there has been a lot of vegetation growth around Summit County. This poses a risk of wildfires later in the summer, as dense vegetation may dry out and become flammable.

“Both fire districts reported this morning that out in the woods the grasses are extremely high,” FitzSimons said. “We are going to look at a fall that is probably reminiscent of past falls. That’s really our fire seasom, so let’s not get complacent.”

After six weeks of no fire restrictions, FitzSimons and the county commissioners celebrated the recent weather conditions.

“Let’s keep a good thing going. It’s been nice,” FitzSimons said.