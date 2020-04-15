Summit County contributes $500,000 to support Family & Intercultural Resource Center operations

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center is pictured in Breckenridge.

Summit County contributed $500,000 on Tuesday to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, a local nonprofit helping to provide families with support related to food, health insurance, mental health navigation and more.

The contribution will help to ensure that the organization is able to continue its operations throughout the duration of the year, despite unprecedented financial hardships that have popped up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seen a precipitous rise in the need for food, rent assistance and other needs in our community, and we’ve been reallocating our resources to meet that demand,” Resource Center Executive Director Brianne Snow said in a news release about the donation. “This amazingly generous contribution from Summit County will allow us to keep the lights on, keep all our staff onboard and continue serving the individuals and families who need us now more than ever.”

An estimated two-thirds of the county’s workforce is currently unemployed, according to Summit County, and the center remains one of the primary sources to help support community members facing financial challenges. While the center typically assists 60-80 families a week with food, the organization is now serving 60-80 families a day.

The center’s rental assistance program usually helps about 20 people per month, though the program quickly grew to receive more than 380 applications in the first three days of expanded services with funding assistance from Frisco, Breckenridge and Silverthorne.

The county’s donation will help to fund the group’s operations, including overhead and other programs in accordance with state and federal law. In addition to the new contribution, the county also donated $10,000 at the onset of the public health order in addition to $125,000 annually to support programs and operations.

“The FIRC staff is doing heroic work in their response to these challenges, and we need to be sure that they can continue doing it,” County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said in the release. “Summit County is proud to be able to provide this lifeline for FIRC’s operations and programs.”