Summit County coronavirus cases total 58, more than tripling in the past week

An outdoor COVID-19 testing area is pictured at Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on Monday, March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — A total of 58 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Summit County as of Monday, up four cases from Sunday. While the total number of cases in the county is a running tally that began with the first positive case reported March 5, the total number of cases has dramatically increased over the past week.

On March 31, 19 cases were reported in the county. One week later, the count is 58, an increase of more than 200%. Health officials have stressed that the number of confirmed cases is not representative of the spread of the virus in the community because testing is being prioritized for first responders, health care providers and patients who are moderately or severely ill. Allowing moderately ill patients to be tested with a doctors’ note is an expansion of previous testing guidelines, which required patients be severely ill to be tested.

The county’s age breakdown for positive cases shows the highest frequency among adults ages 30 to 39, with 21% of cases.

One additional hospitalization has been added to the county’s update along with one more individual tested since Sunday. Thirty-four tests are currently pending and a total of 86 tests have come back negative. COVID-19-related deaths in Summit County remain at zero.